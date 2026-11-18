After reading the headline, you’re going to instantly morph into the tall-haired History Channel show alien-conspiracy guy meme who says “aliens.” But while the reason a rapidly spinning dead star is broadcasting a radio burst every eight minutes is a bit of a mystery, aliens are likely not the answer.

According to a study published in Nature Astronomy, scientists from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have found a weird stellar system located some 5,000 light-years away with the catchy name of GPM J071507−114153. It features an ultra-dense white dwarf (the shriveled corpse of a dead star) orbiting alongside a Sun-like G-type star.

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Astrophysicists call these pairings “long-period transients,” a way of saying they flash radio signals on and off over minutes or hours, baffling everyone with the tech to observe them. By processing over 100 hours of radio data using a supercomputer, lead author Sam McSweeney and his team confirmed that the rhythmic pulses are coming from the neighborhood of the white dwarf.

Scientists Discovered a Dead Star Sending Out Mysterious Radio Signals Every 8 Minutes

As the dead star orbits its companion, it passes behind massive loops of plasma and stellar prominences erupting from the Sun-like star. Essentially, astronomers use these radio pulses to spy on violent magnetic weather storms on a star thousands of light-years away.

No little green men, greys, ETs, or malevolent Independence Day-style aliens are trying to beam interstellar radio stations into our galaxy. Those eight-minute bursts that make for a clickable headline are really just two celestial neighbors dancing around each other.