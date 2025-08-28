A Dino Crisis Remake Was Being Developed, According to Leaker

A leak has revealed that a new Dino Crisis game was in development at some point at Capcom. Unfortunately, the same insider revealed the current tragic state of the project, and it’s not looking good for the classic Shinji Mikami franchise.

Leaker Says Capcom Had a Dino Crisis Remake in Development

Screenshot: Capcom

For many Dino Crisis fans, it’s been a brutal time over the last decade, hoping for a new game in the unique series. I mean, it has literally been over 21 years now since Dino Crisis 3 was released in 2003. However, according to a prominent Capcom leaker, players were extremely close to getting a new title in the horror franchise. In fact, a Dino Crisis remake was reportedly in development at Capcom before getting canceled.

Videos by VICE

The Dino Crisis update was revealed in an August 27 post on X by Dusk Golem. While replying to a fan, the insider explained that Capcom had actually tried to reboot Dino Crisis multiple times. “I hope Capcom eventually figures out what they want to do with Dino Crisis. For the record, & I don’t believe this is new info, but there have been a couple of attempts in the last decade to remake Dino Crisis.”

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1, Dusk Golem

Interestingly, Dusk Golem clarified that Capcom Vancouver was the studio heading the project. But the remake was ultimately scrapped after the studio was shut down in 2018. “The first attempt was by Capcom Vancouver before they were shut down.” The studio seemed like a pretty good fit for the project, given that they were handling Dead Rising 5 as well. It’s heartbreaking knowing how close we actually were to getting a new Dino Crisis.

The New Remake Didn’t Get Very Far

Screenshot: Capcom

Before we get too worked up over the cancellation, the Dino Crisis remake reportedly didn’t get very far into development. In a second post on X, Dusk Golem paints a pretty grim picture of a project that never could get its feet off the ground. From the sounds of it, the game didn’t even get past early concept stages.

“I have some of the leaked materials for that on my hard driv,e actually. The second attempt was a few years ago, but it just wasn’t turning out well, so it got scrapped. I hope they one day figure out how they want to go forward with Dino Crisis & it’s able to pass prototyping stages.” A part of me is now interested in seeing those “leaked materials” for the supposed remake.

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1, Dusk Golem

Fortunately, Dusk Golem hasn’t heard anything about the Shinji Mikami series being completely dead over at Capcom. The bad news is that it doesn’t appear that the leaker has any updates about another remake being worked on. So we might be waiting another decade before we get to jump into the dinosaur Resident Evil horror franchise again.