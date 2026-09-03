A Doctor Says This 2-Minute Habit Can Help You Start the Day Better

We’re almost three-quarters of the way through the year. How’s that New Year’s resolution going? Not to mention, summer flew by way too fast, and September is sitting here looking like one last reasonable shot at getting it together before the holidays are, and we all know the bets are off.

Behavioral scientists at the Wharton School call it the fresh start effect. New months, seasons, birthdays, and other little calendar markers can make people feel unusually motivated to try again. September has plenty of those cues built in. Humans, unfortunately, are also very good at taking a small burst of motivation and turning it into an absurd amount of work.

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This 2-Minute Morning Habit Could Be the Perfect September Reset

Dr. Suzanne Wylie, a GP who spoke with Metro, has a much smaller ask. Step outside for two minutes every morning. Coffee in hand, no workout required. “Notice your surroundings and give yourself a moment before the day becomes busy,” she says. That’s it. No cold plunge. No five-step morning protocol. No buying a new notebook because you’re going to dream journal.

There’s actual biology behind the advice. September still gives you decent morning light, and light helps tell your internal clock what time it is. Research found that early morning light exposure can help sync circadian rhythm, with knock-on effects for sleep, alertness, and energy. “Natural light gives the brain a clear signal that the day has started,” Wylie explains. Even as mornings get darker, stepping outside still gives your brain a change of scene before email starts asking for things.

Dr. Wylie also likes the habit for the little space it creates between waking up and immediately handing your brain over to a phone, email, or work. Two minutes outside is manageable even when work gets insane, or the weather isn’t cooperating. A covered porch counts. So does throwing on a jacket. But, of course, don’t freeze for personal growth. “The important factor is that it is realistic enough to repeat consistently,” she says. Habit formation research from University College London found the median time to build a new habit is 66 days—a September 1 start lands right before the holiday craziness hits.

The year’s not over yet. Might as well give it a shot.