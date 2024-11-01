A Dorky Sea Shanty Somehow Got Me More Hyped for ‘Mario & Luigi: Brothership’

While some may argue Super Mario RPG is the peak of the mountain, I’d strongly say the Mario and Luigi series surpasses it in nearly every way. The latest trailer for Mario and Luigi: Brothership furthers my point. Every game needs a sea shanty, don’t you agree?

‘Yo-Ho, Bro!’ Is Way Too Catchy for Its Own Good

Nintendo has always had a way with earworms that don’t want to leave. As one of 12 people who owned a Wii U, it’s how they got me to buy Splatoon without even blinking. Still to this day, I can hear “You’re a kid, you’re a squid” whenever I close my eyes.

That being said, this trailer has made my hype for Mario and Luigi: Brothership explode into the stratosphere. Even after mildly hyperventilating at the reveal back in June 2024, I wasn’t completely sold. The Mario and Luigi games always featured the brothers at their most wild and madcap, and I wasn’t sure the transition to 3D was going to fully work.

At this point, I think it’s safe to say I can’t imagine the game looking any better. The Mario brothers are just as bouncy, stretchy, and elastic as I could have hoped for, with incredible animations making every movement look better than ever. Seeing battle footage, environmental puzzle footage, and everything in between has me drooling to get my hands on this one.

The Mario and Luigi games are also known for their phenomenal soundtracks, and if “Yo-Ho, Bro!” is anything to go off of, we’re in for one of the best Nintendo soundtracks in years. Let’s just hope it makes its way to Nintendo Music as quickly as possible.

‘Mario and Luigi: Brothership’ Is Like a Dream Come True

I could have never imagined a day when I would see a fully 3D Mario and Luigi game, but my dreams have officially been answered. After AlphaDream was closed in 2019, I imagined it would be the last I would see of the dynamic duo. What’s even better is that some of the original development team are working to bring the world to life.

After seeing this trailer, I may need to make a beeline to my Switch and get a preload started. I’m not sure if I can wait for a physical after seeing this trailer. Makes me feel just like a kid again.