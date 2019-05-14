A Driver Was Fined for Having a ‘Dangerous’ Amount of Fast Food Trash in Their Car

You can tell a lot about a person from the interior of their car, where, in solace, even the neatest-seeming person might feel comfortable revealing their inner slob. The contents of the cup holder can point out their teeth-rotting beverage of choice, for example, while the glove compartment might open to reveal an overflowing pile of questionable receipts..



And yesterday, in the town of Marlow, England, the junk in a driver’s car revealed a deep love of fast food—to the point of a safety risk. According to a tweet from the Thames Valley Roads Policing Unit, the driver was pulled over for reasons that aren’t immediately clear. What was immediately clear, however, when the officers inspected the car was a frequent fast food habit and an apparent resistance to throwing out the dang trash.

https://twitter.com/tvprp/status/1127909642267394049

There were soda cans, cups, McDonald’s cartons; there was even something that appears to have been edited over with a gray blob (either on purpose, or by a slip of the finger on an editing app). The car was so full of trash, in fact, that it left barely any space for a pair of feet, and the officer issued the driver not only a fine but also points on their license. “A tidy cab=A tidy mind,” the unit tweeted. “This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under [foot] pedals.”

The driver, it added, was arrested for an unconnected reason. MUNCHIES has reached out to the police unit for more information, but has not yet received a response.

At the very least, we can be thankful that all this garbage stayed in the car, rather than being chucked out the window. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you should clean your car.