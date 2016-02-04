A Dubai Sheikh Allegedly Offered to Host a $120M Tyson Fury vs. Klitschko Fight on a Yacht

Hey man, you know what would be cool? Huh, what’s that? If Tyson Fury fought Wladimir Klitschko again… on a yacht. Said a Sheikh from Dubai, apparently.

According to ESPN, Fury claims a Dubai Sheikh approached him to disclose his plan to host the contractually obligated heavyweight rematch (after Fury ended Klistchko’s 10-year tenure in November), with no broadcast and a $1 million entry fee for a scant 120 people.

“He didn’t say how much I would get,” Fury said. “But I probably would have had the biggest half of the $120m—so I was all for it. I don’t think it’s possible now, but it would have been an epic story.”



Yes, Tyson. Why yes it would have been.