A Farmer in India Just Unveiled a 6-Ft Statue of Donald Trump

People do all kinds of bizarre things in the name of devotion. But one farmer in India has trumped them all.



Bussa Krishna, a 32-year-old farmer from the Jangaon district of Telangana who likes to call himself Donald Trump’s ‘biggest fan’, went all out to celebrate the President of the United States’ 73rd birthday on June 14 by building a six feet tall statue of Trump. Saying he was an admirer of Trump’s “bold attitude” and “strong leadership”, this guy even hosted a special unveiling ceremony for it. This included a special ritual ceremony known as ‘abhishek’, where he poured milk onto the statue the way one would normally do for deities, while chanting “Jai Jai Trump” (‘glory be to Trump’). He even gave him a tilak and garland at the celebration he hosted in a tent filled with posters wishing the POTUS a happy birthday.

Videos by VICE

Telangana: Janagam-based Bussa Krishna installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump on the latter's birthday on June 14. He also performed 'abhishek' of the statue with milk. Krishna said, "I will offer prayers to the statue everyday" pic.twitter.com/LJsddXUmfD — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

“I installed Trump’s statue with my own money and it cost me around Rs 1.3 lakh,” Krishna told news agency ANI. “After installing his statue many people are calling me a Trump fan. I also observe a fast every Friday for Trump. I will live as a Trump fan and die as a Trump fan.”

Krishna first got famous for being the Republican leader’s devotee when he declared that he had put up a photo of Trump in his prayer room and worshipped it like a god, even offering turmeric and flowers. He told Hindustan Times in June 2018 that he did so after a Telangana-born software engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed in a hate crime in February 2017 by a US Navy veteran at a bar in Kansas. “I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day,” he had said then.

And while Pakistani fans believe their country lost the recent World Cup match against India because they overindulged in burgers, this guy is convinced that Trump was responsible for India’s victory. “On the day of the India vs Pakistan cricket match, I saw him in my dream and thankfully India won the match. Since then, I have even kept Trump’s picture as a wallpaper in my mobile,” he said.

Now this isn’t the first time Indian admirers of the outspoken American President have celebrated him through specially dedicated ceremonies. But what makes this guy stand apart from his bizarre counterparts is that he believes praying to Trump will also improve US-India foreign relations.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram.