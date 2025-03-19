A ‘Final Fantasy IX’ Animated Series Based on Vivi’s Six Children Was Reportedly in the Works Before Its Studio Filed for Bankruptcy

Cyber Group Studio, a Paris-based animation company responsible for the production of several award-winning children’s series, was reportedly in talks with Square Enix over an animated series based on Final Fantasy IX. Initially reported to be in production in 2021, a leak posted today reveals a pitch presentation for the project. Including a story synopsis, several character bios, and various pieces of concept art. While not yet officially confirmed, sources show “Final Fantasy IX: The Black Mages’ Legacy” would be a cartoon about Vivi’s six children and their adventures in the world of Gaia.

vivi’s story lives on through “Final Fantasy IX: The Black Mages’ Legacy”

Posted by a user on Reddit, the leaked images present Cyber Group Studios’ pitched project of what would have essentially been a sequel to Final Fantasy IX‘s story. The story synopsis reads:

“MEL, KOLN, LUCIOLA, THEA, FALA AND DOC ARE THE LAST BLACK MAGES OF THE FOUR CONTINENTS.

They are the children of the great hero VIVI, who once defeated the forces of evil alongside ZIDANE and Queen GARNET. Today, the siblings live happily in the city of ALEXANDRIA, watched over by its friendly and sometimes curious inhabitants. But, unfortunately, their peaceful existence will come to an abrupt end, when KOLN finds MEL frozen like a statue inside the inn where he works. Who on earth would want to hurt Mel? Everybody loved him… Could it be their father’s tragic legacy resurfacing? Who cares?! We have to save MEL! Our heroes must leave immediately in search of a cure for their brother. Which means they’ll have to quit the cozy cocoon of Alexandria for the first time in their lives and discover the vast world around them.”

Screenshot: Cyber Group Studios

You’re not alone, cyber group studios

In November 2024, Cyber Group Studios announced its plans to file for bankruptcy. Leaving the production of “Final Fantasy IX: The Black Mages Legacy” in limbo. But all is not lost. In December 2024, four acquisition offers for Cyber Group Studios were registered. Including a $5.2 million joint venture between United Smile, Toonz Media Group, and Atlas Global. Three other bidders, including Solent Productions, Newen Studios, and Hildegarde, also seek to acquire the French company.

According to a report by Kidscreen, several bidders are seeking to continue financing the Final Fantasy IX animated series. “Newen Studios, which is owned by French broadcaster TF1 and runs animation studio Blue Spirit as one of its subsidiaries, is only offering to acquire select Cyber Group assets. Specifically, it wants the Gigantosaurus, Final Fantasy IX and Zou IPs. If Newen is successful with its bid, Blue Spirit (Blue Eye Samurai, My Life as a Zucchini) would take them over from a production and brand management standpoint. Blue Spirit is also one of Cyber Group’s creditors, with signed production contracts for Gigantosaurus.”

Screenshot: Cyber Group Studios

Final Fantasy IX remains one of the most acclaimed entries in the franchise. It won eight awards at the 2001 PlayStation Award ceremony. With rumors of a remake in the works and a potential animated series in the future? Final Fantasy fans have much to look forward to.