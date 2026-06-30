A Forgotten PS2 RPG Turns 25 – and Its Creator Addresses the Game’s Legacy

A quarter century after its 2001 release, fans and the original creators are reflecting on the impact of this RPG that kicked off an iconic PS2 era trilogy of games.

Shadow Hearts Celebrates its 25th ANniversary

When Shadow Hearts released on the PS2 in 2001, the Sacnoth developed RPG didn’t become an immediate hit in Japan and North America, but it did cultivate a dedicated following and a big enough fanbase to justify two more installment to complete the trilogy.

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The turn-based RPG featured similar systems and mechanics compared to its contemporaries, but it stood out from the crowd thanks to its unique setting and characters. Rather than lean into the traditional fantasy tropes like many other RPGs, Shadow Hearts was set in an alternative history version of Earth and blending real historical figured and events with supernatural and Lovecraftian horror.

The game’s creator, Matsuzo Machida, recently posted on social media to celebrate the game’s anniversary and to tease an upcoming book that related to the franchise’s rich history.

Here is a translation of Matsuzo’s post:

“Hello everyone. Thank you for your celebratory words on the occasion of Shadow Hearts’ 25th anniversary. Lately, I’ve been so busy that I’ve been staying away from SNS a bit. Now that things have settled down, I’d like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for SH’s 25th anniversary and share some information about a book that’s slated for publication soon.

Shadow Hearts is an RPG that was created in the PS2 era, but I’m deeply grateful that there are still passionate fans out there for it even now. Back then, during an era when a number of new titles deviated from the fantasy route of games like FF and DQ, Shadow Hearts let out its first cry. Looking back on it now, it was a game that was brought into the world thanks to the efforts of everyone on the staff involved and a series of small miracles piling up.”

At the moment, there are no rumors or hints that Shadow Hearts could be returning in any kind of new iteration. That said, it would be interesting to see if there could be enough demand to justify modern remasters of the original games or a fresh installment in the series. For now, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

Shadow Hearts originally released for the PS2 on 2001.