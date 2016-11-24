A Former K-Pop Singer Got Busted for Allegedly Smuggling Ketamine into Canada

Cha Joo Hyuk, a Korean actor who used to be a singer with K-pop group Co-Ed School, was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle ketamine across the Canadian border in Vancouver. As K-pop news site Soompi reports (via South Korean content agency Naver), police made the arrest in August but only revealed details of it today.

Some background: Co-Ed School formed in 2010 with Cha Joo Hyuk as a member under the name Kangho. He and the group were quickly mired in scandal when an anonymous blogger claimed Kangho had raped her before he found fame in Co-Ed School. Further scandal erupted when Kangho was spotted drinking and entering an “adult entertainment facility” despite him being underage. He was out of the group by 2011. Here’s Co-Ed School’s biggest hit, “Bbiribbom Bbaeribom,” below.

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

