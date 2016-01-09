A Gentle Reminder that Your Art is Shit

You know how compliments can bounce right off you but every insult burrows deep into your soul and lives there forever? That’s why for some of us, affirmations never quite work. A video that presented beautifully animated visuals with a calming voice that said, “Your art is amazing,” would be absolutely useless. But somehow this video that assures you in gentle, soothing tones that your art is shit and your dreams are lies is totally therapeutic.

Even before its surprise feel-good ending, animator Dylan Carter‘s your art is shit will get you to your happy place. There’s something about hearing someone else vocalize your innermost fears, fears that you tell no one and are confident belong to you alone, that strips them of their power. And if nothing else, at least this video will remind you that we’re all worried that our art may in fact be pure, unadulterated, shit.

