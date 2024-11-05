a-gingerbread-man-air-freshener-got-2-suspected-drug-dealers-arrested

When you’re committing a crime, it’s best not to have any distinguishing features. Cover up those tattoos. Hide your hair under a beanie. Draw a picture of a foot on your peg leg. That kind of thing. It’s a simple, fundamental rule of criminality that two suspected drug dealers in England completely forgot when they left a giant novelty gingerbread man air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror of their car.

On October 25, when police officers noticed a Suzuki Swift with a big-ass gingerbread man air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror. The mere presence of this accessory set off alarms in their heads. So, they looked into the history of the car. They found that the car had cloned number plates and had been previously seen parked outside of an apartment that had been linked to drug trafficking.

Not long after, the officers saw the two men getting into the car. The officers then positioned their cars around the gingerbread man vehicle to box it in.

One of the two passengers immediately tried to make a break for it while holding a bag but was quickly caught by a plainclothes police officer. The 22-year-old man in the passenger seat was found with 150 bags of cocaine and heroin in his possession. The police searched the car and found a police baton in the trunk.

The two men were arrested on various charges, including possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin. The 41-year-old was charged with going equipped for theft and possessing an offensive weapon. Both suspects were later released on conditional bail pending further investigation.