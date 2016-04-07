A Girl Got into Five Ivy League Schools by Writing an Essay About Costco

Read: College Admissions Officers Describe the Wildest Applications They’ve Seen

A prospective college student in Delaware managed to get into five Ivy League schools thanks in part to an application essay about how much Costco means to her, NBC reports.

Yale, Columbia, UPenn, Dartmouth, and Cornell all went apeshit over 18-year-old Brittany Stinson’s love letter to all things Kirkland-brand, and now she can take her pick. She also got into Stanford which, while not an Ivy Leaguer, has two Costcos within a five-mile radius of the campus.

Stinson’s essay prompt was to write about “a background, identity, interest, or talent that is so meaningful they believe their application would be incomplete without it.”

She used this as a springboard to dive into how the cornucopia of product choices helped shape her blossoming curiosity for the world, how bearing witness to a seemingly infinite stock of Nutella opened up her mind to philosophical quandaries extending beyond hazelnut spreads, and how buying smoked ham led to an illuminating conversation about Andrew Jackson with her father.

Her 2,200-word Costco treatise also includes the line, “Costco fuels my insatiability and cultivates curiosity within me at a cellular level.”

This seems like some sort of Hamburger Helper mixtape-level branded marketing scheme, but it’s all too real. You can read the entire thing on NBC right now.