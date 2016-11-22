A Good Bundle Offers Games for Actual Change

If you’re anything like me, the recent election left you feeling pretty terrible, and possibly even a little ambivalent about our shared hobby. Sure, games can be a wonderful escape, or offer conversation and awareness on bigger issues, but no one wants to feel like they were fiddling while Rome burned.



A Good Bundle is an impressive bundle of games, music and software (“content from 115 creators!”) available on itch.io, with all proceeds going to The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood.

I’m going to get the disclaimers out of the way now: I used to work at the ACLU, sometimes alongside colleagues from Planned Parenthood. And many of these creators are people I have personal and professional relationships with, including Waypoint Editor-in-Chief Austin Walker, creator of A(s)century.

With that said, I happen to know that the ACLU runs a tight ship, and has been a beacon of light in the current atmosphere, as has Planned Parenthood. If you’re looking for organizations that are not only well-intentioned, but effective, there are few better organizations to donate to for work on civil rights (including issues of racial justice, immigration reform, religious liberty, and LGBT rights) and reproductive rights, respectively.

PANORAMICAL screen courtesy of Finji

There are are number of beloved games on here, among them Proteus, PANORAMICAL, The Novelist, Longest Night, Read Only Memories, and Gone Home, alongside dozens of other projects. The full bundle (including these commercial or formally commercially available titles) runs $20, though there’s a sort of starter pack at $2 with a few of the smaller games.

A Good Bundle is running for the next six days.