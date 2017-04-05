This Lemon Garlic Chicken Recipe Comes Straight from an Italian Grandma

Chicken cutlets are ubiquitous, showing up tucked into a roll at your corner deli or sitting next to a pile of fries at your local diner. But just because they’re everywhere doesn’t mean they’re good; oftentimes, this potentially perfect meal of juicy chicken sealed in a crisp, seasoned crust leaves one wanting more moisture, flavor, or both.

But when a chicken cutlet is good, it’s a glorious thing. And if anyone knows good home cooking, it’s grandmas. This recipe for our Platonic ideal of a chicken cutlet comes to us via the Italian nonna of Frank Pinello, owner of Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and host of our series The Pizza Show. And if you know what’s good for you, these bad boys will be on your dinner plate tonight.

Videos by VICE

Pinello’s grandma bakes her cutlets in the oven, and finishes them with a garlicky lemon sauce you’ll want to sop up with a nice loaf of pane rustica.

Nonna likes to praise the sainted Benedictine nun Maria Fortunata, but when you eat this chicken, you’ll be extolling Grandma Pinello’s virtues, instead.