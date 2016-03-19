A Gorgeous Photography Book of Detroit’s Techno and House Artists Is Being Published

Detroit’s electronic musicians are storied and numerous, and now a photographer has gathered many of them within one bound book.

313ONELOVE was compiled by the Berlin-based photographer Marie Staggat and features portraits, interviews, quotes, and anecdotes with over 170 techno and house producers, including Juan Atkins, Moodymann, Mark Craig, Mike Banks, and Robert Hood. Sales of the book will serve as a charity to support “children of all ages” in Detroit.

The book will be published on March 31 and will be available at Carhartt WIP stores.