A Graffiti Artist is Suing Kiesza Over Her Award-Winning “Hideaway” Video

Canadian pop star Kiesza is being sued by American graffiti artist Jamie Hef, a.k.a. Jamie Mitchel Kosse, over the use of his work in the award-winning video for her 2014 smash hit “Hideaway.”

Since its release that same year, the video has been viewed more than 300 million times on YouTube, received a Juno Award for “Video of the Year,” and helped propel the singer to international stardom.

In the video, Kiesza dances through the streets of Brooklyn with Kosse’s murals featuring prominently behind her. According to Courthouse News, in a suit filed in New York earlier this month, Kosse alleges that the inclusion of his work was done without his permission.



The suit further states that the video “creates the false impression that plaintiff endorses Kiesza, which he does not, and that he authorized the usage of his highly distinctive works to promote the launch of Kiesza’s career.” Kosse is now seeking damages for copyright infringement and false endorsement.

Check out the offending video below: