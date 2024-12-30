A ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Strip Club Image Has “Leaked,” and, Man, Am I Disappointed in the Internet

Oh, internet. You never fail to massively disappoint me sometimes. So, today, I’m here to tell y’all about a Grand Theft Auto VI leaked image that’s been going around. I mean, this bad boy went viral, and that’s how you know something important is happening. The image, in question, features a scantily-clad Lucia, one of the co-leads of the game, outside of a strip club. Tastefully named “Strip Club.”

GTA 6 graphics look INSANE pic.twitter.com/pG1ykRyOOA — axel ☔️ (@luhaxel) December 28, 2024

I’ll give y’all a minute. Clear the horny fog for a second before you’re able to take in the fine details of this “leak.” You know what’s funny about this Grand Theft Auto VI “leaked image”? Homegirl in the background definitely has multiple arms and legs. Unless Rockstar is taking the series in a Fallout-esque post-apocalyptic direction (which is admittedly an interesting thought experiment), it’s safe to say that this image is FAKE. The AI-generated image tricked so many people.

Like, do y’all really think Grand Theft Auto VI would name a strip club “STRIP CLUB”? We’re talking about the most creative minds in the business. Masters of satire, innovators of the games industry. Come on. Use. Your. Heads. Learn to fully look at an image’s nuances that may indicate something is severely wrong with what you’re seeing!

fans are so thirsty for ‘grand theft auto VI’ leaks, we’re just out here believing any and every ol’ thing

For the sake of my sanity, I refuse to platform the utter stupidity in the comments of that post. It may surprise y’all to know this, but it’s just a bunch of racism and misogyny. You know, things that X definitely isn’t known for! On the off-chance there are any such people reading this, check this out: Grand Theft Auto has always made fun of capitalism, racism, and bigotry. Has the series always had the best looks in doing so? No. But, again, this is why media literacy is important! …And general literacy — full stop.

But, in summary: the Lucia image is fake. Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t even close to coming out, and already, we’re thirsty for any little “leak” that rears its head. But, I get it. It’s only the most anticipated game to come out since Grand Theft Auto V. No pressure and all that!