A Guide to What’s Happening with Julian Assange

From an FBI agent admitting that the Department of Justice doesn’t actually know whether Julian Assange’s offer to help Chelsea Manning came to fruition, to the doctor who told the UN Assange’s confinement amounted to “torture,” there’s a lot to sort through when it comes to the recently arrested WikiLeaks founder right now. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we’ve turned to our in-house experts at Motherboard—editor-in-chief Jason Koebler and reporter Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai—to walk us through this moment in Assange-related news.



