A Gun Channel Moves to Pornhub After YouTube Ban on Firearms

This week, YouTube announced that it would ban DIY and commercially-focused gun videos, including any videos that “intends to sell firearms or certain firearms accessories through direct sales…or links to sites that sell these items.”



Gun vloggers are predictably mad. At least one, InRange TV, is so mad that it’s stashing videos on Pornhub, as Bloomberg reported.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the channel—which showcases guns, accessories, and reviews—wrote that it was “decentralizing” its video distribution by publishing them on YouTube, Full30, Facebook, BitChute and now PornHub. In the statement, InRange TV says that it will not try to make any money off of hosting the videos on Pornhub, and that they don’t know what the platform’s monetization policies are, anyway. “We are merely looking for a safe harbor for our content and for our viewers,” they write.

They’ve published five public videos on Pornhub so far, including “What is The Best Gun For Men?” and “Fahrenheit 451 & Digital Decay,” where they lament YouTube’s changes, calling them “insidious” and “capricious.”

Pornhub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nothing in Pornhub’s Terms of Service prohibits gun-related content or reviews of firearms. There’s plenty of non-pornographic stuff living on Pornhub, just as there are plenty of gun-related porn clips on the platform. But as YouTube and Reddit both start to take a firm stances against promoting firearms, these communities will continue to scatter to other parts of the internet.