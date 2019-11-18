A Gunman Killed 4 People at a Family Football Party in Fresno

Police are hunting for the shooter — or shooters — who snuck into a family football party in Fresno, California, and opened fire, killing four people.

But so far, they don’t know very much.

Videos by VICE

Police were asking neighbors for surveillance footage to piece together what happened, but right now it’s unclear how many suspects are at large and why, exactly, someone would shoot-up the backyard gathering.

Police said about 35 people — including a number of children — were at the house when the shooting happened. Three men died in the backyard, while another died at a local hospital. The shooter or shooters were able to escape.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” said Lt. Bill Dooley, a spokesman for the Fresno Police Department, according to the Fresno Bee. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

READ: Everything we know about the Santa Clarita school shooting suspect

Police said on Sunday that the shooting did not seem entirely random.

“It’s very likely that it was targeted — we just don’t know why,” said Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid, according to NBC. “Somebody picked that house and came up and shot several times on the backside of it. It looks like there was a target.”

Reid did not immediately answer a request for further comment from VICE News early Monday morning.

“Thank God that no kids were hurt,” Reid told reporters Sunday.

Area roads were cordoned off into the late hours of Sunday evening as police worked to figure out what happened. Special agents from the San Francisco office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also helping to investigate, the Bee reported.

Four people have been killed and another five were critically injured after a gunman opened fire at a family football party in Fresno, California https://t.co/YuEo2q6iYo pic.twitter.com/Nk7VTTtj7k — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2019

Police described the victims as “Asian males” between 25 and 35 years old. They didn’t specify what kind of firearm was used, but suggested there may have been multiple shooters.

#BREAKING MASSIVE police response in a neighborhood by Peach/Pine in Fresno. Streets clogged with cars/ambulances…a lot of people being put on stretchers. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/HUT03Cdryp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 18, 2019

BREAKING UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says at least 9 people have been shot and multiple people killed at a home near Peach and Olive.



FPD says family and friends were watching a football game in their back yard when random people came up and started shooting pic.twitter.com/iSN0DbIxlV — Marie Edinger FOX 35 (@MarieEdinger) November 18, 2019

Cover: Marie Edinger/Twitter

