A Guy Broke into Five Guys Just to Cook Himself a Cheeseburger

A hungry guy in a fancy hat broke into a Washington, DC, area Five Guys fast food chain last Friday to cook himself up a few cheeseburgers, ABC News reports.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the hamburglar slipped into the store behind a deliveryman and waited until the employee went home before firing up the grill.

Surveillance video shows the guy being pretty chill about the whole thing, even pouring himself a soda and calling someone up to chat—you can watch him cradle the phone in one shoulder as he flips a few patties. The dude doesn’t steal any money, either—he just takes off after grilling up his meal and pockets a bottle of water to wash everything down.

Five Guys burgers are fine, and its fun that they dump your fries straight into your to-go bag and everything, but doesn’t the guy know that Shake Shack’s open late?

