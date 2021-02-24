A Guy Called Colin Pidgeon Caught a Pigeon During a Government Zoom Meeting

We live in an era of wacky Zoom calls, where parish councillors in England act as if democracy itself is under threat, and lawyers blame assistants for turning them into cats.

Now this: a wonderful bit of nominative determinism, as an official in Northern Ireland called Colin Pidgeon caught a live pigeon during a virtual meeting.

“I have literally just caught a pigeon,” says Pidgeon, who was participating in a meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for Finance.

Zoom call at today's Stormont Finance committee interrupted – after a pet cat brings a pigeon into the official's home. #Zoom



Pidgeon – that’s the man, not the bird – politely apologised to the committee, explaining that his cat had brought it into his room while he was on the call.

“It flew off so the cat hasn’t killed it,” he says, before being praised by the committee’s members for keeping his cool.

VICE World News reached out to Pidgeon on Twitter DM, who said that his cat Storm and the pigeon had provided “a bit of a distraction from my attempt to answer a tricky question”.

Well done, Colin. Well done.