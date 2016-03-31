A Guy in France Got Three Months in Prison for Texting His Ex the Gun Emoji

Read: I Fooled the Internet with a Petition to Allow Guns at the Republican Convention

We all have messages that we wish we could un-send, but some texts can actually have serious consequences. On Tuesday, a French judge sentenced a man to six months behind bars (three of them suspended) after the dude texted his ex-girlfriend the gun emoji, according to the Local.

The brazen 22-year-old apparently did not take their breakup well, and started flooding his ex’s phone with texts, including one that featured the menacing emoji.

The ex-girlfriend decided to take the trigger-happy texter to court, saying she felt terrified in public and experienced nightmares. The judge determined the gun emoji was a death threat “via image” and sentenced the guy to hard time, also imposing a roughly $1,140 fine.

Something to bear in mind next time you get spurned and are feeling impulsive, people.