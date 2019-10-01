A Guy Just Scammed People by Promoting an Orgy That Didn’t Exist

Just a week ago, posters filled with pictures of naked women lying about seductively began to surface on social media. These posters advertised a “private nude party” at an undisclosed location in North Goa and promised “15-20 foreigners”, “more than 10 Indian girls”, and “unlimited sex”. The event went viral real quick, but also caught the eye of the Goa Mahila Congress, a woman’s representation body that was pretty pissed that someone could host an event like this, prompting the state government to launch a police probe into the party and its organiser.



While we have nothing against an orgy per se, what was kind of messed up about this event was how sexist it was, catering mainly to the wet dreams and whims of men wanting to be surrounded by exotic naked women. But, turns out, it’s even more messed up than we thought because this event never existed in the first place. It was a hoax event orchestrated by a guy from Bihar named Armaan Mehta who wanted to earn some extra cash but was caught by the State’s Crime Branch after quite the chase.

The Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that Mehta had planned to scam people by charging a pre-event fee to anyone who wanted to attend. “He downloaded a few pictures from the internet and edited them using a mobile app. His plan was to create a sensation and cheat his prospective customers. When he started getting a huge number of calls from India and abroad, he got panicky and switched off his phone,” he told IANS.

The police said that Mehta was a Bachelor of Computer Applications student before he dropped out and began organising events and parties in Delhi. “He had not been getting much work. He then decided to create a demand for his services by floating a poster claiming to organise nude pool parties in Goa,” the police said. He has been booked under Section 67 of the IT Act for sharing obscene material online and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act.

Now that Mehta’s grand scam has been exposed, looks like the naked truth is out in the open.

