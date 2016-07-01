A Guy Shot Up A Taco Bell Because They Forgot to Add Sour Cream to His Order

If late-night Taco Bell cravings call, chances are you’ve got a pretty good idea of what you want to shove into your face. And if you pony up for a Taco Supreme—a whopping 40 cents more than a standard crunchy taco—you know why you’re paying a premium: silky, luxurious sour cream.

But if you unwrap your taco and discover it’s nothing more than a sour-cream-less pedestrian mess of iceberg lettuce and ground beef—well, that would be a letdown. But just how big of one?

Videos by VICE

Recently, one Wisconsin man was so distraught that Taco Bell employees failed to add sour cream to his order that he did the only thing that seemed plausible in the heat of the moment: He returned to Taco Bell and shot up the drive-thru.

The man discovered his order didn’t contain sour cream just as the Taco Bell, in Milwaukee, was closing late Sunday. He then called the store to complain, and the store’s manager told the customer to come back the next day for a free meal. Instead, the guy showed up just a few minutes later and started unloading on the drive-thru window.

Thankfully, the drive-thru window was bulletproof (safety first!), so no one inside was hurt. Realizing this, the shooter “then went to town” on an employee’s car, according to local NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV.

When and if the police find the suspect, he’ll hold the unusual distinction of going to jail for an incident involving sour cream.

Let this serve as yet another reminder to let cooler heads prevail in the drive-thru line. Just because someone messes up your order, it doesn’t mean you need to lose your shit. That goes for throwing alligators at the drive-thru attendant or going bonkers when McDonald’s isn’t serving nuggets.

If you want to stay out of jail and live mas, just get your food and get out—with or without the sour cream.