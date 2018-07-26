A guy who smashed Trump’s Walk of Fame star in 2016 just bailed out another guy in jail for smashing it

The man who smashed Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax was just bailed out by the man who smashed the star years ago.

James Otis, who destroyed Trump’s star with a pickax in 2016, paid the $20,000 bail for Austin Clay, who destroyed Trump’s star with a pickax on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The gossip site reports that Otis, who ultimately pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and was sentenced to three years probation, “plans to meet Clay in person,” though whether it’s to congratulate him or make sure he shows up to his court date remains to be seen.

Donald Trump’s star completely destroyed along the Hollywood walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/b1bpLhmG2X — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been vandalized again. Details @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/PyocRok5Ki — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) July 25, 2018

https://twitter.com/vaItersin/status/1022133323274043394

Clay gave himself up willingly after demolishing Trump’s star early Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police told the Los Angeles Times, and turned himself in at the Beverly Hills police headquarters.

After bashing through the plaque, Clay “called police and advised he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon,’” Lt. Karen Leong of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division told the Times.

Clay and Otis aren’t the only two people who have vandalized Trump’s star since the 2016 election: It has also been spray-painted with a swastika, stickered over with a “mute” icon, stomped on, spat on, and covered in dog poop, the Times reports.

Cover image: The new Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of US President Donald Trump nears completion after being destroyed by a vandal in the early morning hours on July 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images.