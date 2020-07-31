A Healthy But Scrappy Way To Reuse Leftovers

Chef JJ Johnson, and a few special guests, combine yesterday’s steak dinner, the odds and ends of a CSA box, and a spicy peanut butter sauce to create an entirely new dish.
Spicy Peanut Steak & Veggie Skewers
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. Peanut butter
- ¼ tbsp. Chili oil or flakes
- 1 tsp. Cumin
- 1 tsp. Garlic powder
- Leftover CSA veggies, cut into 1” slices
- Leftover skirt steak, cut into chunks
- High smoke point oil or blend, such as olive and grapeseed
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt
- Sesame seeds to garnish
Instructions:
- Soak bamboo skewers in water for 1 hour.
- Whisk together the chili oil or flakes, garlic, peanut butter, cumin, and juices from the leftover steak in a medium sized bowl until combined.
- Marinate the meat and veggies in the sauce for 3 hours in the fridge, or simply brush on while grilling if you’re pressed for time.
- Prepare charcoal grill or preheat a cast iron pan over high heat. Remove the marinated veggies, threading each onto skewers. Coat with oil and then sauce if not marinated.
- Season the skewers with salt and grill for about 3 minutes on each side, turning with tongs once browned and caramelized.
- Reserve any leftover peanut sauce for dipping or later use!
