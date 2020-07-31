VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

A Healthy But Scrappy Way To Reuse Leftovers

By

SC-EP3-GEICO
Share:

Chef JJ Johnson, and a few special guests, combine yesterday’s steak dinner, the odds and ends of a CSA box, and a spicy peanut butter sauce to create an entirely new dish.

Spicy Peanut Steak & Veggie Skewers

Ingredients:

Videos by VICE

  • 1 tbsp. Peanut butter
  • ¼ tbsp. Chili oil or flakes
  • 1 tsp. Cumin
  • 1 tsp. Garlic powder
  • Leftover CSA veggies, cut into 1” slices
  • Leftover skirt steak, cut into chunks
  • High smoke point oil or blend, such as olive and grapeseed
  • 1 tsp. Kosher salt
  • Sesame seeds to garnish

Instructions:

  1. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 1 hour.
  2. Whisk together the chili oil or flakes, garlic, peanut butter, cumin, and juices from the leftover steak in a medium sized bowl until combined.
  3. Marinate the meat and veggies in the sauce for 3 hours in the fridge, or simply brush on while grilling if you’re pressed for time.
  4. Prepare charcoal grill or preheat a cast iron pan over high heat. Remove the marinated veggies, threading each onto skewers. Coat with oil and then sauce if not marinated.
  5. Season the skewers with salt and grill for about 3 minutes on each side, turning with tongs once browned and caramelized.
  6. Reserve any leftover peanut sauce for dipping or later use!

Created with GEICO.

Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE