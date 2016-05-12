An Undertaker Got Drunk at Lunch and Lost a Hearse with a Body Inside

Who hasn’t been slightly incapacitated after a big, boozy lunch while on the clock?

But the time-honoured tradition of day-drinking on the job is not one to be taken too lightly. And while you might be able to pull a stunt like this if you have an office job, it’s a little harder to do if your job is to drive a hearse with a woman’s body in it from Italy to Poland.

This was the task assigned to a 24-year-old Polish undertaker who decided to make a fateful stop in Germany. And while the young undertaker can’t be blamed for stopping for a quick lunch in beautiful Munich—especially with such a silent passenger—things soon got out of hand.

In an apparent attempt to blur the line between broey road trip and work, the hearse driver got drunk enough to lose his car and the corpse that it contained, according to Metro UK. Upon leaving the unnamed German eatery, the funeral worker could no longer locate his car and promptly alerted authorities, insisting that the hearse was “somewhere near the main railway station.”

“He wasn’t very helpful and we think that alcohol may have come into play,” a police spokesperson said. While initial reports suggested that the hearse had been stolen, the car and its contents were eventually found, safe and sound, though nowhere near the train station where the driver thought it was.

Maybe the Polish hearse driver should take a few pro tips from our buddy Fergus Henderson the next time he embarks on a cross-border corpse-retrieval mission.