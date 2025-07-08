‘A Hero Without a Cape’: Slipknot Vocalist Corey Taylor Saves Two Fans Seemingly Injured in Mosh Pit

Artists have been way more vigilant during concerts the past few years, after a number of incidents leading to fan injuries. A recent example of this would be Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stopping a show to make sure two fans seemingly injured in the mosh pit were able to get to safety.

In footage that surfaced on Reddit, the band is seen playing their hit song “Psychosocial,” from their 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone. At one point, Taylor stops the show and starts pointing to some people in the crowd and urging for them to be helped. After confirming that the two people got out OK, Taylor issued a stern warning to the fans.

“Everyone needs to watch out and keep an eye on each other, motherfuckers,” he said, “do you understand what I’m saying?” The band then seamlessly went right back into the song, which is maybe the most impressive part of the whole video.

In other Slipknot news, the band is teasing something big, but it’s not entirely clear what. The band has launched a mystery website, 742617000027.net, which is redirected from youcantkillme.com, a site they set up before performing a surprise intimate show in California last year, which kicked off their 25th-anniversary tour, as first reported by Ticket News.

When you go to the homepage, there is a text that reads: “Worse forwards than backwards.” There is also a box where you can type something in. TN reports that some people who typed “Slipknot” into the space were met with this response: “You have nothing to contribute so stay the fuck out.”

One person reported on Reddit that they seemingly cracked the code after typing “comeplaydying” in the text box. After doing so, they were given the following message:

“Intrusion Detected.

You are being observed.

By continuing, you consent to:

Your actions being tracked

Your data being harvested

And your identity being marked for future contact.

You also agree to immediate ownership and full responsibility for the contents of the box — should it find you.”

The cryptic website also has some blurred artwork from the era of Slipknot’s 1999 self-titled album, featuring late drummer Joey Jordison and former percussionist Chris Fehn. There is music playing in the background, and a clock appears to be counting down to July 21.

While it’s unclear what awaits at the end of the countdown, some fans are speculating that it could herald an announcement of a 25th anniversary box set of Slipknot’s debut studio album, or possibly more tour dates. We’ll just have to wait a couple of weeks and see.