A HORRID AFTER-PARTY AT THE ACTUAL OFFICE

You don’t exactly remember the trip here, but a group of about eight of you have gone back to the office, the actual office, and you’re shushing each other as one of the key-holders lets you all in. It feels… wrong here: the desks and corridors and trampled down blue-purple carpets you know so well during the day look spectral here, empty and cold. You impulsively head to sit at your own desk and: no, sit at your boss’s desk! Sit in a meeting room! There are no rules! The whole place looks entirely different from these acute new angles! Nothing is the same!

The party is: eight people, one iPhone someone’s plugged into the TV speakers they use for end-of-year report presentations, two (two.) bowls of crisps, a pack of rice crackers stolen from someone’s desk cubby, one crate of Fosters, three half-bottles of acidic leftover wine from birthday celebrations that abruptly ended and they got put in the fridge. You find a small stale wedge of Colin the Caterpillar back there, date unknown. A half pot of hummus with a strange translucent pea gel over the mass of it. “Weeeeeey!” someone keeps saying. “Weeeeeeey!” The room smells sour with the sweat of everyone sobering up at once. It’s 2AM and you’re in your own office eating half a pack of salt and vinegar crisps. Go home.