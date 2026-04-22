A Hot Air Balloon Carrying 13 People Landed in a Random Couple’s Backyard, and the Video Is Pretty Wild

There was a romanticism to hot air balloons back in the late 1800s, when futurists like Jules Verne wrote grand adventures about floating across continents in wicker baskets. He conveniently skipped over the less poetic realities, like where they pooped. Anyway, now in 2026, that glow has mostly faded. Hot air balloons are largely tourist attractions until something goes slightly wrong, and suddenly they regain a bit of their old adventurous sheen when they emergency drop into suburban backyards.

As reported by ABC News affiliate KABC, that’s what happened in Temecula, where, this past Saturday morning, a hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers landed directly behind their house. Homeowner Hunter Perrin was watching TV, completely unaware of what was going on just a few feet behind him, until a neighbor rang his doorbell to tell him that “they” just landed in his backyard. Perrin had no context for that message. He had no idea what was going on. That’s when he went into the backyard and saw for himself.

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Couple Shocked After Hot Air Balloon Carrying 13 People Lands in Their Backyard

A full balloon basket sitting near their fence, passengers casually waving and saying good morning as if they had been arriving for their scheduled brunch date that had slipped his mind. The real reason they were there was that the pilot had been hovering, waiting for the wind to pick up to guide them along, but it never did. Fuel levels started dropping low enough to force an emergency landing, and Perrin’s backyard was the nearest safe spot.

Passengers say the dissent was controlled and rather smooth despite being unplanned. The pilot initially aimed for a nearby street but couldn’t quite make it, so they gently guided the balloon into the backyard with impressive precision. Piloting a balloon is a lot like piloting, well, a balloon. It doesn’t seem all that responsive, and likely takes a lot of skill and experience to hit such a small target. Luckily, no one was injured, and nothing was damaged. Perrin made sure to commend the pilot on safely landing without taking out one of his trees.

The passengers disembarked, and neighbors gathered around to watch as if all of this was just a routine stop on the tour and not what it actually was, an unnerving, slightly terrifying emergency landing in a vehicle that is no more than a picnic basket attached to a glorified balloon.