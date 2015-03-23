A Jägermeister History Lesson in Germany

In this episode of Al-Kee-Hol, we meet up with world famous photographer Atiba Jefferson to visit the Jägermeister factory in Wolfenbüttel, Germany. Atiba has had a genuine love for and obsession with for Jägermeister for many years now—it’s his drink of choice wherever he goes—so here’s the perfect person to accompany us on our tour.

Upon our arrival at Jägermeister headquarters, we’re greeted by the brand’s head distiller, Mr. Fritz, who shows us the ins and outs of the factory and how the potent drink is made. Then, its off to Bad Harzburg—the founder of Jägermeister’s old hunting lodge—for a Jäger history lesson. Towards the tail end of our visit, we head to the town of Hildesheim to meet Jägermeister maestro Nils Boese, who serves Atiba some unique cocktails and a shot that Atiba describes as “one of the best things he’s ever tasted.” And we end our journey in Berlin, celebrating with—you guessed it—more Jägermeister.