This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Photographer Izumi Miyazaki first came to prominence when she was only 15 years old. Now 21*, Miyazaki, who cites a number of surrealists as her inspiration, continues her thoughtful, wry, and precise work on identity stereotypes, setting cultural clichés alongside grotesque or awkward elements.

Videos by VICE

*Correction 8/16: An earlier version of this article said 18.*