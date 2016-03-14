A Japanese Town Wants to Pay You to Be a Ninja for a Year

Read: Watch a Herculean Madman Do an Insane Obstacle Course and Get Crowned ‘American Ninja Warrior’



The Aichi region in Japan is looking to hire six full-time ninjas to help boost tourism in its area, BBC reports.

Satoshi Adachi of the Aichi tourism board told AFP on Friday that these six lucky ninjas will sign a year-long contract and make about $1,600 a month, plus bonuses.

The job is more entertainment than ass-kicking, and once hired, members of the Aichi ninja troupe will be expected to do stage performances, PR work, and preferably speak English.

Adachi says the ideal candidate must “enjoy being under the spotlight even though he or she is a secretive ninja,” adding that they also “have to be able to do backward handsprings and some dance moves.”

If you’re ready to flip and dance and drum up tourists in Aichi, head to the troupe’s website to sign up. You better be prepared to start soon—if you’re picked, you’ll need to be decked out in your ninja costume and on the streets of Japan by May.