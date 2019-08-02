A Key Witness in A$AP Rocky’s Assault Trial Is Changing Her Story

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

After claiming she saw A$AP Rocky assault a man with a glass bottle in a street brawl in Stockholm, the key witness took it back.

On Friday, the third day of the rapper’s assault trial, the anonymous woman was questioned via remote call to the Swedish courtroom, according to the Independent. She withdrew her previous claims that Rocky used a bottle to attack the alleged victim.

Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers) and two of his security entourage are accused of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on a Stockholm street June 30 after he wouldn’t stop harassing them during a tour stop there.

The 30 year-old musician testified Thursday to the packed courtroom after waiting nearly a month in Swedish prison. He admitted to throwing Jafari to the ground, where he punched and kicked him, but he said it was all done in self-defense. During his testimony, he denied hitting the alleged victim with a bottle.

The next portion of the trial is set to focus on evidence provided by key witnesses of the encounter, including the women at the scene and Rocky’s bodyguards.

Though much of the brawl that took place on June 30 was captured on video, whether Jafari, was attacked by Rocky and his crew with a bottle still remains a mystery.

In a key witness testimony from Jafari’s friend, he said the rapper had beaten him, according to the Washington Post.

Rocky pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, and a judge at the Stockholm District Court has yet to come to a final decision on whether to sentence the American rapper as it comes to a close. The verdict could come as early as Friday.

President Trump has tried to intervene to get Rocky freed, saying his arrest was founded in racism, but he’s failed because Sweden’s prison system doesn’t offer bail for suspects before trial.

Cover: A$AP Rocky arrives at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)