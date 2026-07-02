A Legendary Punk Singer Just Returned to the Stage for the First Time Since Suffering a Debilitating Stroke

For the first time since suffering a debilitating stroke, Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, 68, has returned to the stage.

The legendary vocalist stepped out for San Francisco’s Tentacle Fest, which is hosted by his record label, Alternative Tentacles. During a set by Wheelchair Sports Camp, Biafra took the mic to join them for a performance of “Make It Make Sense”. See below for footage of the big performance!

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Back in March 2026, Biafra suffered a serious medical crisis after waking up one morning. He would later come to find out he’d had a stroke. “I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me, and I fell to the floor,” he shared in a previous statement, per Metal Injection. “I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realized I had “fallen and I can’t get up!”

Biafra continued, “It was this point I thought, ‘Oh s**t, I’m having a stroke!’ I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta rehabbing to do.”

Jello Biafra returned to the stage after only about 3 months of stroke recovery

Days later, an update appeared on his . The March 15 statement shared how Biafra was doing both physically and mentally. “Well, it has been a devastating week,” the statement began. “Jello is making progress, but he has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Cognitively, he is as sharp as ever, but he is suffering a bit with the left side of his body not cooperating. His fighting spirit is a blessing right now.

“Sorry we didn’t respond yet to all your texts and calls. It is hard for him to text, so I am replying to people. It has just been so intense and chaotic that it is taking a while. Soooooooo many people reaching out.

“I can give updates on this page if you like. He is appreciating the outpouring of love and support. It definitely lifts his spirits. Message me if needed. If you are planning to come visit, tell me. We have to space it out. He gets very tired very fast. Much love.”