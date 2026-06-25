A LEGO Car Made From 327,906 Bricks Just Set a New Speed Record

Most world speed records involve years of engineering, millions of dollars, and a whole lot of carbon fiber. This one involved 327,906 LEGO bricks, a seven-and-a-half-month deadline, and a test driver who was presumably told to just go for it.

To celebrate the launch of its new Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear set, LEGO built a fully drivable, life-size version of the car out of LEGO Technic elements and took it to the Goodwood hillclimb circuit. Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh pushed it to 111 km/h, or about 69 mph, more than doubling the previous world record for a LEGO vehicle of 50 km/h. According to Oddity Central, the whole thing weighs roughly 4,000 pounds, 881 of which are pure plastic brick.

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The build took a team of LEGO engineers 9,400 hours across seven and a half months. “This was the most complex build in the least amount of time of all the LEGO Technic cars,” design lead Lubor Zelinka told Top Gear. The original speed target was 100 km/h. The car beat it.

A Life-Size LEGO Koenigsegg Just Broke the World Speed Record for a LEGO Car

Underneath the LEGO exterior sits a bespoke metal chassis, an FIA-spec roll cage, Koenigsegg carbon wheels, and a full suspension system. Power comes from a small electric motor rather than the combustion engine in the real Sadair’s Spear, but it handled the job without issue. LEGO also incorporated Koenigsegg’s Ghost Mode, giving the car functioning opening body panels—a first for any full-size LEGO build. “It’s not just a model anymore, it’s a vehicle,” Zelinka said.

Senior model designer Kasper Rene Hansen described it to Autonext as the most advanced LEGO Technic build the company has ever produced, one that embodies the brand’s “Build For Real” philosophy. In motion, the car looks convincingly like a real Koenigsegg—not a plastic brick sculpture moving at speed and hoping for the best.

The whole thing was conceived as a marketing exercise for the consumer set and is now available. It was also, by any reasonable measure, an impressive engineering achievement. The record is official, the car is real, and whoever greenlit the budget for this one made the right call.