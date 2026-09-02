A-List Movie Star Johnny Depp Honors Multiple Rock Icons With This Lucrative ‘Side Gig’

Not only is Johnny Depp a high-profile Hollywood star, but he’s also a rock star at night. Depp’s music journey didn’t occur overnight, though. In fact, he originally moved to LA in the early 1980s to chase a music career. When his band, The Kids, disbanded, actor Nicholas Cage introduced Depp to his agent. This led to Depp’s first film role in Nightmare On Elm Street in 1984.

In the coming years, Johnny Depp positioned himself as a critically acclaimed actor. Subsequently, Depp put music on the back burner. However, Depp contributed guitar parts to various artists and records throughout the years. In 1995, Depp contributed guitar to Oasis’ “Fade Away”. Also, he appeared on “Fade In-Out” from their 1997 album Be Here Now.

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In 2012, Deep formed the supergroup The Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith. The original Hollywood Vampires was a celebrity drinking club for rock stars and movie stars of the 1970s. The original key members included Alice Cooper, Keith Moon, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson, and Micky Dolenz. Other club members include John Belushi, John Lennon, Brian Wilson, Iggy Pop, and Bernie Taupin. The supergroup, led by Depp, Cooper, and Perry, covers songs honoring rock legends of the original club and other musicians who have since passed away.

The Hollywood Vampires embark on European tour

Johnny Depp takes over the vocals to honor Freddie Mercury, Jim Morrison, Bon Scott and more during The Hollywood Vampires show last night! pic.twitter.com/JivFrV3ofE — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) September 2, 2026

Currently on the 2026 U.K. and European tour, The Hollywood Vampires continue to honor rock stars who have passed. Depp mostly contributes guitar to the group, but has taken lead vocals on some tracks. Those include his special tribute to David Bowie, where he takes lead vocals on a moving cover of “Heroes”. This cover was included on the band’s 2019 sophomore album, Rise. Also included on this album is a cover of “People Who Died”, a song originally performed by the Jim Carroll Band in 1980. Depp also takes lead vocals on this cover. It’s a tribute to author and punk musician Jim Carroll, whose autobiographical novel was turned into the 1995 film The Basketball Diaries, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

During their cover of “People Who Died”, the band displays a montage of fallen rock stars, including Freddie Mercury of Queen, Bon Scott of AC/DC, and Jim Morrison of The Doors. This is seen in a recent video of their performance at Parco Della Musica in Milan, Italy, on September 1. On this tour, the band covers AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”, The Who’s “Baba O’Riley”, and Jeff Beck’s “Bolero”. Additionally, they perform Alice Cooper’s classic hits “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out”, and Aerosmith’s “Livin’ On The Edge” and “Walk This Way”.

Though Depp is currently living out his rock-star fantasies, he also has two highly anticipated films on the way. Depp stars in Ebenezer, a film where he plays Ebenezer Scrooge from the Christmas classic A Christmas Carol. The film is expected to be released on November 13, 2026. Depp will also star alongside Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline in an action thriller, Day Drinker. It’s expected to be released in March 2027.

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