A Live-Action Beavis and Butt-Head Movie Almost Happened, and the Rumored Cast Was Wild

Beavis and Butt-Head have earned themselves some pretty surprising celebrity admirers over the years. During a joint interview with Liam Neeson from 2012, Star Trek star Patrick Stewart said that he was a huge fan of Mike Judge’s popular animated duo. Neeson then seized the opportunity to do a poor imitation of Beavis’s laugh, after which he and Stewart joked about playing the characters in a live-action version of the show.

You can take a look at the clip, courtesy of The Graham Norton Show, right here:

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This is far from the first time the idea of a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head has come up, however. In fact, according to the judge, he was approached about adapting it within a couple of weeks of the show’s 1993 premiere. David Geffen was looking to do a movie with two unknown 14-year-old actors playing the titular characters, but Judge declined to be involved in any way. Mercifully, nothing ever came of the proposed project.

Johnny Depp Once Wanted to Play Beavis in a Live-Action Beavis and Butt-Head Movie

As time’s gone on, Judge has entertained the possibility of making a live-action film and has even thrown some names around. While speaking with MTV in 2008, Judge revealed that Johnny Depp had actually told him that he wanted to play Beavis a long time ago. At one point, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was known to wear a Beavis and Butt-Head pin. In a 1995 article in Première magazine, the author notes that Depp used the pin in question to clean his fingernails toward the end of the interview.

What’s more, Judge found out that when Depp worked with Marlon Brando on the 1994 film Don Juan DeMarco, the two used to do impressions of Beavis and Butt-Head in between filming. Depp would, of course, do Beavis, and Brando did what we can only assume was an incredible Butt-Head. Though we obviously never got to see Depp’s take on the character on the big screen, Judge still seems to think that a live-action adaptation could happen in the future.

When that is, and who will ultimately play the characters, remains to be seen.