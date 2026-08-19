A Live Tour Featuring Music From This Beloved Inner-City Cartoon Is Healing Something in My Millennial Heart

Hey Arnold! is among many nostalgic Nickelodeon shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. It first aired 30 years ago on October 7, 1996, and ran until June 8, 2004. In June of 2002, Hey Arnold! The Movie was released, and a TV Movie/Finale premiered in November 2017. Since the 2017 finale, fans have questioned whether there will be a revival, as many nostalgic shows from that era have been revived in recent years.

On August 8, 2026, Hey Arnold! creator Craig Bartlett and cast members reunited for a special 30th-anniversary charity panel. This panel took place at MultiCon in Los Angeles, a one-day fan charity convention and industry fundraiser. At this event, Hey Arnold! producer and writer Joe Purdy confirmed that revival discussions are “absolutely” happening among Paramount decision-makers. Purdy stated, “Absolutely. Yes, yes, yes. There is an ever-changing environment of the business and people who are making decisions. It’s a cliché story…but sure, we are having conversations.”

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Additionally, the cast will reunite once again at Extravacon in Melville, New York, for a special meet-and-greet on November 14 and 15.

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In 1996, composer Jim Lang scored the music for the Nickelodeon series, the feature film, and the made-for-TV film. On August 18, Lang and show creator Craig Bartlett announced The Music of Hey Arnold! Live Tour. Fans will hear the iconic theme song, along with other songs from the original series and films, plus stories behind the music. The composer announced the tour via Instagram, and he’s bringing along his band, the PS118 All Stars.

The 20-date tour kicks off in Pioneertown, California, on October 26. The Music Of Hey Arnold! Live Tour has announced stops in New York, Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. On December 2, the tour will wrap up in Los Angeles. Jim Lang will lead the band, with multimedia visuals integrated throughout the performance. The iconic jazz-infused music of Hey Arnold! stood out among other Nickelodeon shows at the time. Jim Lang’s scores introduced a new generation to jazz, and the tour aims to generate nostalgia for many millennials.

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