A Look at What Made Aaliyah’s Self-Titled Classic So Damn Classic, 15 Years On

In July of 2001, R&B golden child Aaliyah gave us her third studio album, just two months before her death that shocked the world—being one of nine people killed in a plane crash, returning from shooting the video for lead single “Rock the Boat” in the Bahamas.

Released in an era of flat caps and hip-hugging cargo pants, the genre-bending, game-changing record has remained definitive of the times, and has gone on to influence the work of Rihanna, Beyonce and Drake.

Littered with collaborative work between Aaliyah and some of the naughties’ most notable producers—Timbaland, Missy, Bud’da, and J. Dub among others—the record spans genres and experiments with sound in a way that could only be said of a handful of artists at that time.

And because life almost always sucks, the Powers That Be (record companies fighting for money) have steadily kept Aaliyah off streaming services. #Illuminati. As usual though, we can thank the vigilante justice of YouTube users around the world for keeping it online in various forms.

When looking back over Aaliyah in its entirety—the neo soul elements versus the rock elements, the huge risks in production and the weirdness of how it all worked together—it’s hard not to wonder if Aaliyah being marketed as R&B wasn’t a bit diminuitive. Though “We Need a Resolution,” “Rock the Boat,” and “More Than a Woman” were all stellar singles, Aaliyah was almost always most captivating in her diversity.

So, in memory, 15 years on, below are some of our favourite non-singles from the album that truly capture the brilliance of Aaliyah.

1. “Loose Rap”

If the lyrics of this song were slightly more intelligable, I would recommend that every single person who has ever been hit on unwantedly in a bar would have it handy on their phone, ready to blast in the face of their accoster.

2. “U Got Nerve”

Such a classic diss song. “Took my kindness for a sign of weakness.” Tell em.

3. “Those Were the Days”

This song always seemed like a companion piece to “Rock the Boat.” So fresh.

4. “It’s Whatever”

A killer love song that 100% planted the seed for every slow jam on Destiny Fulfilled no question.

5. “I Can Be”

So very Toni Braxton.

6. “What If”

What do you even say about this song? So, so good.

7. “Are You That Somebody”

Okay, we know this isn’t from Aaliyah, but how could we not? That laughing baby sample? Unbelievable.