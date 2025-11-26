A Look Into the Pearl Jam ‘Clubhouse’ and Why They Say Few Bands ‘Write Together Like We Do’

Pearl Jam is a band that knows the value of having their own Fortress of Solitude. The legendary grunge rockers even made it a priority to forge a “Clubhouse.” A place where they could meet, do business, store things, write together, and more.

“Well, we used to have a place more centrally located in the city. When we were getting moved out of there, we were a bit at a loss. It was an older building. And we had an attachment to it. Then we found this nondescript rectangle of a building,” Eddie Vedder previously shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, offering a look into their proxemic bubble.

Pearl Jam’s Clubhouse is a ‘comfortable place’ where they can do business

“We were fortunate that it was more what we bring to it as opposed to the actual building or structure, and then we got it sounding good,” he added, per Music News. “A lot of people worked hard.”

Vedder then went on to explain, “I think all of us [love] to have a clubhouse, a headquarters, it’s all under one roof, from our political activism to some of the what… We sell things. Merchandise and t-shirts, and posters. Everybody who works in these different departments, it’s a family. So this is a comfortable place, and it’s not often empty.”

“There’s usually, if you think you’re just going to run down and use the studio or record or, someone’s usually practicing for a benefit, someone’s got kids tutoring kids, and doing experimental recording,” he continued. Vedder later called it “a lively building. It’s a healthy vessel and the blood’s pumping through it.”

The Pearl Jam guys have a very unique way of writing music together

In the same article, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard offered some insight into how the band writes music together. “I think we just learned a really great lesson in terms of our trusting each other and our collaborative, the power of our collaboration in terms of how we each bring something to the table,” he said. “And we’ve made records in a lot of different ways, but this experience, when we look back on it, really is everything got touched by everyone. And it just shows that when you’re 60, there’s still a lot of dreams to be had.”

“Art is still very exciting and particularly collaborative art,” Gossard continued. “I mean, I think that that’s our superpower is that we’re still doing it together.”

The iconic grunge guitar player then asserted, “There’s not a lot of bands that write together like we do, and not a lot of bands that have singers that want to share in the way that Ed wants to share with us, and that he gets energized by it, that we’re at our best when we’re doing it. So I say more of that. That’s exciting territory because it’s a little bit of all of us, and that’s something that’s original.”