One of the cooler parts of the streaming era is that seemingly any song could turn into a hit. It doesn’t matter when it was released or if it was a single. It could be a random album cut from a decade ago that people have forgotten about. As long as it catches steam online and goes viral, it can have a second chance at life. But it’s still a little surprising that Mac Miller randomly shot up on the Billboard Hot 100 for his most achingly romantic song in 2016.

After a surge in popularity on TikTok, “Cinderella” featuring Ty Dolla $ign became an absolute hit. As of September 2026, it resided in the top 40 songs, peaking at number 25. There wasn’t really a central video that marked its virality. Rather, it was a collection of romantic TikToks with its gorgeous production that brought in newer, younger fans.

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The record comes from the 2016 album The Divine Feminine. The Mac Miller estate released an anniversary version of the record that included three songs that were made at the time of recording. At the time, he was dating Ariana Grande after some of the starkest music of his career. However, despite its rosy nature, Miller made it clear that she wasn’t the exclusive muse for the album.

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‘Cinderella’ captures hearts 10 years after its release

“A lot of people think it’s a whole album about her,” he told Vogue at the time. “And I get it. It makes sense. But ‘My Favorite Part’ was actually one of the last songs we made [on the album]. I had talked about doing a record with her for the album. We hadn’t talked in a really long time, and I bring her this song, and then we go to the studio and do her part. And then, after that… we started spending more time together.”

In reality, The Divine Feminine came from a sudden realization Mac Miller made at the time— he hadn’t made any love songs. In an interview with Billboard, he said he was enamored by love as a broader concept, especially in music. As a result, he wanted to base an entire album around it.

In addition to the big Ty Dolla $ign hit, Ariana Grande, Anderson .Paak, Cee-Lo Green, Njomza, and Kendrick Lamar are the other big features on The Divine Feminine.

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