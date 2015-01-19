Before 39 Days of Night, A Magical Series of Sunset Photos

Images via

Once a year the sun on the West Coast of Northern Norway at 68°N disappears below the horizon and the world becomes dark. Just as the glowing star sneaks behind snowy mountains and icy oceans into hibernation from December 2nd to January 10th, photographer Bjørg-Elise Tuppen takes out her camera and snaps the last tendrils of light leaves behind before it descends into obscurity. “It is the sun’s final farewell until we see it again next year. It is beautiful and melancholic,” she writes on her Behance page.

In past work, Tuppen has captured the foggy Andøya mountains in Nordland, the blue light of the sun below the horizon, and decaying leaves. She’s also a graphic designer and illustrator: “I love to use and experiment with different medias such as painting, drawing, photography, typography and digital collage, as well as mix them to explore and create different moods, effects and expressions. My style is not set or limited, but ever evolving and seeking,” she explains.

Below, take in the beauty of the setting sun in these selections from photography series, The Last Light, and be sure to check out the full gallery:

