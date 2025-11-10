A Major Fortnite Chapter 7 Feature Just Leaked—and It’s a Game Changer

A new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 feature has been leaked, and it’s an absolute game changer. The new mechanic will completely overhaul the way players can revive teammates in Epic Games’ battle royale.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Will Feature Self-Revives and Drivable Reboot Vans

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you did a double-take reading the above headline, I don’t blame you. But it’s true! According to dataminers, Epic Games is getting ready to shake up the battle royale formula in a really big way with Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. The new feature was first revealed by dataminers such as NotPaloLeaks in a November 9 post on X. According to the major leak, Fortnite Chapter 7 will specifically feature a mechanic that lets players self-revive.

Videos by VICE

However, more intriguing is the introduction of drivable Reboot Vans, which will reportedly be added to the game in the December update. “We will be able to drive the Reboot Van in Chapter 7. Additionally, we will be able to auto-revive ourselves.” This has pretty big implications, as one of the more annoying aspects of the game is when an opponent keeps reviving their teammates.

Screenshot: X @NotPaloLeaks

Now you can just drive off with a Reboot Van and keep it away from other players. Since it’s drivable, you may even be able to just outright destroy the vehicle. When pressed for more information about how self-revives would work, NotPaloLeaks wrote, “They told me it was similar to Apex Legends or Warzone, like a token. But I’m not sure about that.” So yeah, take what you will from that.

Players Are Excited About Fortnite Chapter 7 Shaking Things Up

Screenshot: Epic Games

The early Fortnite Chapter 7 datamine was largely met with positive feedback from players. Most praised Epic Games for taking big risks with the upcoming season. A general consensus I also found was that many users have been craving for the battle royale formula to be shaken up for some time now. Given how important revives are in multiplayer, the new changes will add a new level of strategy.

On X, players shared their reactions to the leak, such as one user who wrote, “Fortnite just keeps evolving. I can’t wait to see how this changes late-game fights!” Another user replied, “Omg, I’ve been saying I wanted a self-revive feature for a hot minute now.” One excited fan simply tweeted, “This is going to be awesome!”

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new leak also spawned a wave of memes. Many players joked that the majority of Reboot Vans will now be found crashed in the middle of the ocean. Honestly, that doesn’t seem too far off from the truth. I know when my wife and I play the new season, we are totally going to steal Reboot Vans just to keep them away from other players.

If we can’t destroy them, they are definitely going into the ocean! Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 release date is currently set for December 2, 2025. Although this could change, the massive update will reportedly launch following the end of the Simpsons Fortnite mini-season that is currently live in the battle royale.