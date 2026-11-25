There is way more AI music on streaming services than you might initially think. If you aren’t careful, you could stumble upon a song in the algorithm that isn’t by a person at all. Instead, it was completely generated after a company trained its models to emulate certain artists. Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music are loaded with them. However, one prominent streaming service is taking a real stand against it in favor of the artists with Tidal.

In a report from Billboard, starting December 9th, they’re scrubbing their platform of all records primarily made with the use of AI. They already announced that they would demonetize and flag songs clearly made with the technology. But now they’re looking to get rid of it out right.

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According to the streaming service, 60% of all new songs coming onto the platform are all AI-generated. Moreover, 94% of said songs stem from the tech giant Suno. So far, they’ve already scratched off 66,000 songs inauthentically parroting other artists.

But this mindset doesn’t extend to artists using it as a tool. “If you make music, you should be able to put it on Tidal knowing it won’t be buried under tracks no one asked for, or copied by someone pretending to be you,” they wrote in a blog post captured by Billboard.

Tidal Takes a Stand against AI-Generated Music

Platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud have explored various solutions outside of taking songs down. But Bandcamp, iHeartRadio, and now Tidal are the only streaming services completely uninterested in fully AI-generated records.

Suno has effectively transitioned into a full-blown villain in the music industry. Despite Warner Music Group striking a partnership with the company, artists and their estates have clapped back against them. For instance, back in June 2026, SZA found out that they were using her music to train their models for recreation. As a result, she lashed out against fellow artists who seemed to think it was okay.

“If you’re a musician and you support this degenerate sh*t? You’re disgusting and there’s NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve,” she wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, the Elvis Presley estate took it to another level by actually taking Suno to court. There, they expressed concern that no one will be able to become the next Elvis if a computer is streamlining the process.

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