A Man Accidentally Shot Himself While Trying to Steal This Puppy

In a nice bit of instant karma, a Brampton man who attempted to steal a puppy accidentally shot himself in the leg while fleeing.

According to Peel Regional Police, the sloppy alleged thief met up with a puppy seller on Friday.

Videos by VICE

When the seller handed over the very good boy—an American Bulldog named Tarzan—the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. He refused to pay, according to police. Then he took off on foot.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

Police did not name the suspect, but he’s been charged with robbery and firearms offences.

Tarzan is doing just fine.

Follow Manisha on Twitter