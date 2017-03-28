A Man Found Five Pounds of Weed Rolled into a Giant Blunt on Daytona Beach

Jeff Stolowitz spent last Saturday morning strolling along the shore of Daytona Beach, Florida, picking up trash that was probably left behind by frat bros raging their faces off during spring break. But then he came across something strange: a ten-pound package of weed, wrapped in brown paper like a giant blunt, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.



After taking a closer look at the mysterious object, he noticed a thin layer of blood coating the end of the 18-inch package.

“That’s when I thought I should back up and not touch anything,” Stolowitz told the Orlando Sentinel. “It was a little scary.”

Rather than try to jack the massive ganja stash, Stolowitz called the local authorities, who came by to check it out. Officials from Volusia County Beach Safety ended up testing the package’s contents—which they determined was only about five pounds of weed without the water weight—and destroyed it.

Volusia County Beach Safety captain Mike Berard told the Sentinel that whoever sent the stash out to sea had likely coated it with blood to try to throw drug-sniffing dogs off its pungent scent. The giant doobie was coated with so many barnacles that Berard and his team estimated that it had been floating around in the ocean for at least two weeks.

“This actually happens more than you think,” Berard told the Sentinel. “Whenever we get these big surfs, all types of stuff washes up on shore.”

After seeing how some spring break revelers have been handling the various things that wash up on shore, it’s probably a good thing that Stolowitz found this sea weed when he did.

