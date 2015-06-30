A Man Let a Monkey Design His Back Tattoo

Maybe a million monkeys typing on a million typewriters would eventually write the entirety of Shakespeare, but if you only have one monkey, follow Jan Schekauski‘s lead and let it design you a tattoo. In the aptly-titled video, Dancing Monkey with Pants, Schekauski balances a paint-covered rheseus named Dasha on his back, framed by a huge slab of the Berlin Wall at the city’s Europa Center, until she has painted a cohesive abstract design. Tattoo artist Minerva’s Linda then inks him with the colorful spatter and a quote from Article 1 of the Constitution of the European Union: “Human dignity is inviolable.”

The argument seems to be that this hallowed adage also applies to the art made by a monkey. “In everyday life this leaves room for interpretation even more than an abstract painting in a museum,” Schekauski writes on his blog. “Art that no one can see can not exist just as knowledge does not exist if it is not made use of.”

